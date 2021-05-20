Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) CFO Keith Jensen Sells 1,550 Shares

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total transaction of $319,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,692.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Keith Jensen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Keith Jensen sold 6,699 shares of Fortinet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.81, for a total transaction of $1,117,460.19.

On Thursday, February 25th, Keith Jensen sold 10,185 shares of Fortinet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total transaction of $1,716,987.30.

FTNT stock opened at $207.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.17, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.25. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.75 and a twelve month high of $212.67.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. The firm had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.91 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Fortinet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,986 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 81,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,065,000 after purchasing an additional 13,730 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 225,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,036 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 182,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,055,000 after purchasing an additional 95,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.67.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

