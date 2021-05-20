Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 7,400 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,582,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,017,000 after acquiring an additional 274,703 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,157,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,475,000 after acquiring an additional 398,187 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,087,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,719,000 after acquiring an additional 62,232 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $80,009,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,780,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,545,000 after buying an additional 300,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

HIW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Highwoods Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

HIW stock opened at $43.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.18 and a 1 year high of $45.89.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 43.16%. On average, analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.66%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.