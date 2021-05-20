Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Decreases Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 17.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AEP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,851,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,742,000 after purchasing an additional 252,550 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,199,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,143,000 after purchasing an additional 26,864 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,819,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,474,000 after purchasing an additional 122,076 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,512,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,944,000 after purchasing an additional 51,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $91,696,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Edward Jones initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.40.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total transaction of $5,068,663.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,288 shares in the company, valued at $14,278,837.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 15,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $1,331,860.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,421,313.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 143,337 shares of company stock valued at $11,361,498. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $85.92 on Thursday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $74.80 and a one year high of $94.21. The company has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.81.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.81%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

