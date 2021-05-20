Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Cuts Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAA. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.3% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $99,139.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,730.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $101,190.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,702,860.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,671 shares of company stock worth $3,850,740 over the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MAA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.36.

NYSE:MAA opened at $155.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 0.66. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.06 and a twelve month high of $160.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.50.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($1.21). The company had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.65 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.60%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.