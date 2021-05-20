Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Boosts Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 48.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 56,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 117,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Garrison Point Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC now owns 854,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,324,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 382,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,281,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,966,000 after purchasing an additional 49,700 shares during the period.

Shares of INVH opened at $34.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.59. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.42 and a 52-week high of $35.59. The firm has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.94, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 54.40%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INVH shares. TheStreet upgraded Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

In other Invitation Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,621,036.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,751.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

