FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Director Sells $122,440.50 in Stock

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Director Sheri Rhodes sold 3,549 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $122,440.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,191.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ FORM opened at $34.04 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.57. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.37 and a 12 month high of $52.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 1.42.

Get FormFactor alerts:

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $186.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 379.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 203.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FORM. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson cut shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.11.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Featured Article: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.