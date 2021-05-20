Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by Valley Brook Capital Group

Valley Brook Capital Group raised its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,675 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $12.11 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $5.37 and a 1 year high of $13.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.72. The firm has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -302.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Argus raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.96.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

