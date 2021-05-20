Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 45.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,574 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F stock opened at $12.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -302.75, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.72. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $5.37 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

F has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.96.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

