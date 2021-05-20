Foot Locker, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the athletic footwear retailer on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th.

Foot Locker has decreased its dividend by 22.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of FL opened at $61.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.29. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $284,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,402.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FL shares. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Foot Locker from $61.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Foot Locker from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Foot Locker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Foot Locker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.04.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

