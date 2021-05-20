Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Declares $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

Flushing Financial has increased its dividend by 16.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Flushing Financial stock opened at $23.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $715.68 million, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. Flushing Financial has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $25.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.26.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.40 million. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 15.61%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Flushing Financial in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

