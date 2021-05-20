Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fluent Inc. provides data-driven performance marketing services. The company is the trusted acquisition partner for both established and growing brands. It creates marketing programs which deliver better digital advertising experiences for consumers and measurable results for advertisers. Fluent Inc., formerly known as COGINT INC, is headquartered in New York City. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fluent in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Fluent from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Fluent stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.71. The stock had a trading volume of 396,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,793. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.60. Fluent has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $211.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.77 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.77 million. Fluent had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 0.97%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fluent will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Fluent by 298.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fluent during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluent during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Fluent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Fluent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, retail and consumer, and staffing and recruitment.

