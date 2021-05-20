Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $43.72

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.72 and last traded at $43.15, with a volume of 4267 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.49.

FLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Flowserve from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.73.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $857.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Flowserve stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $417,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,751.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 17,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flowserve (NYSE:FLS)

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

