FLO Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $56,002.00 (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 17.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. FLO has a market capitalization of $7.29 million and approximately $56,002.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLO coin can now be bought for about $0.0479 or 0.00000114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FLO has traded down 32.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000404 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000135 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 83.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 81.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000092 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 53.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About FLO

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

