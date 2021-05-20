FLIP Market Cap Tops $276,677.81 (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. During the last seven days, FLIP has traded 45.9% lower against the dollar. FLIP has a market cap of $276,677.81 and approximately $55.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLIP coin can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FLIP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00076183 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004724 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00018788 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $464.90 or 0.01173371 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00057200 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,859.17 or 0.09740280 BTC.

FLIP Profile

FLIP is a coin. It launched on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken . The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

FLIP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FLIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.