Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,869 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FBC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 99,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,291 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $411,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Flagstar Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.17.

Shares of NYSE:FBC opened at $45.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.46 and a 200-day moving average of $42.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.79. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $51.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $513.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.53 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 22.68%. Equities research analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.94%.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

