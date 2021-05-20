Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.35

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.35 and traded as high as $6.18. Firsthand Technology Value Fund shares last traded at $6.16, with a volume of 6,599 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $42.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.37.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) by 50.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,451 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.80% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.36% of the company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in investments in start-up, late, development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

