First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Shares Sold by MD Financial Management Inc.

MD Financial Management Inc. reduced its stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,208 shares during the quarter. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $11,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIW. Granger Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,662,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 281,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,328,000 after buying an additional 74,044 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 1,549.4% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,089,000 after buying an additional 61,139 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,747,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,122,000.

FIW traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.65. 81 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,918. First Trust Water ETF has a 12-month low of $51.82 and a 12-month high of $84.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.40 and a 200 day moving average of $75.24.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

