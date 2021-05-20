First National Trust Co Takes Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

First National Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 57,161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,380,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 20.9% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 524 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 17.5% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $132.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.09. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $74.90 and a 1-year high of $138.99. The firm has a market cap of $43.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $18,606,398.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,069,688.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $4,273,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,912,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TEL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.40.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

