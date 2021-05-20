First National Trust Co Reduces Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

First National Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $105.80 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.94. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $76.29 and a twelve month high of $108.71.

