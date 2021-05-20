First National Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,969 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $11,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.37.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $230.15 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $231.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.16. The stock has a market cap of $171.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $178.88 and a 1 year high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

