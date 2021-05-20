First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Hawaiian, Inc. offers banking services to consumer and commercial customers which includes deposit products, lending services and wealth management, insurance, private banking and trust services. First Hawaiian Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

Separately, UBS Group raised First Hawaiian from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.08.

NASDAQ:FHB opened at $28.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.34. First Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $30.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $129.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.99 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 24.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at $9,475,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in First Hawaiian by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 848,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,017,000 after purchasing an additional 398,344 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at $1,769,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at $20,862,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at $1,261,000. 99.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Hawaiian (FHB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.