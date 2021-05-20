First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.09

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.09 and traded as high as $19.94. First Community shares last traded at $19.18, with a volume of 18,256 shares changing hands.

FCCO has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on First Community from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised First Community from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. First Community presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.09. The company has a market capitalization of $144.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million. First Community had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 16.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Community Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. First Community’s payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Community by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Community by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 47,302 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Community by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 138,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 65,235 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Community by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 10,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Community by 671.0% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 245,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 213,477 shares in the last quarter. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

