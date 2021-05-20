First Citrus Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:FCIT) Trading Down 1.3%

First Citrus Bancorporation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCIT)’s share price dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.12 and last traded at $28.12. Approximately 418 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.54.

First Citrus Bancorporation Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FCIT)

First Citrus Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Citrus Bank that offers various community and retail banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company provides checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificate of deposits, and IRA accounts, as well as business accounts; personal loans; and mobile banking and mobile deposit services.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for First Citrus Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citrus Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.