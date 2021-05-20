FireAngel Safety Technology Group (LON:FA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

FireAngel Safety Technology Group (LON:FA)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of FA remained flat at $GBX 20 ($0.26) during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,804,882 shares. FireAngel Safety Technology Group has a one year low of GBX 0.14 ($0.00) and a one year high of GBX 30 ($0.39). The company has a market cap of £25.31 million and a PE ratio of -2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.12, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 21.71 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 17.80.

In other news, insider John Conoley purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of £5,250 ($6,859.16).

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells home safety products and accessories in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) detectors and accessories under the Fire Angel, AngelEye, FireAngel Pro and Specification, and Pace Sensors brands, as well as CO sensors.

