Finning International (FINGF) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Finning International (OTCMKTS: FINGF):

5/12/2021 – Finning International had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $39.00 to $41.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Finning International had its price target raised by analysts at Maxim Group from $43.00 to $44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Finning International had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $39.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Finning International had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $35.00 to $39.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Finning International had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $34.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Finning International had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $37.00 to $39.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Finning International stock opened at $26.96 on Thursday. Finning International Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $28.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.27 and its 200 day moving average is $23.34.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

