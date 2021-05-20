Financial Management Network Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,617 Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Financial Management Network Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Money Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 27,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.04. The stock had a trading volume of 250,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,347. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $49.08 and a 12-month high of $79.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.35.

