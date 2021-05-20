Financial Management Network Inc. Makes New Investment in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Financial Management Network Inc. purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 4.6% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.4% in the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 64,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 40,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEG stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.36. 5,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,672. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.93 and a 1 year high of $59.16.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.26%.

LEG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $83,415.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,750.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan R. Mccoy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $56,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,528.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,677 shares of company stock worth $1,282,302. 1.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

