Financial Management Network Inc. Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Financial Management Network Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. owned about 0.05% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 278,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,397,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 36,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 56.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 98,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 35,335 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 70.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,400,000 after buying an additional 180,874 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GWX traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.32. 75,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,886. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $25.83 and a 1 year high of $39.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.18.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

