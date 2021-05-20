Financial Management Network Inc. Has $17.07 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Financial Management Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 8.8% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period.

IVV traded up $4.59 on Thursday, reaching $417.05. 235,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,542,849. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $414.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $386.26. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $294.21 and a fifty-two week high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

