Financial Management Network Inc. Grows Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Financial Management Network Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 6.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,069 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $1,108,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $494,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 119,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,071,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBM traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $144.49. 124,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,369,721. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $148.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.46.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 51.21%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

