Financial Management Network Inc. Buys 1,506 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Financial Management Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 27.5% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at $1,071,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 192,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 12,760 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 49,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 6,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 241,126 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after buying an additional 22,277 shares in the last quarter. 31.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARCC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.23. 35,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,135,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $13.15 and a one year high of $19.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.72.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.66%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ARCC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush raised their target price on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.56.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

