Financial Comparison: Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) versus JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Old Point Financial has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Old Point Financial and JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old Point Financial $54.32 million 2.17 $7.86 million N/A N/A JPMorgan Chase & Co. $142.42 billion 3.42 $36.43 billion $10.48 15.37

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Old Point Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Old Point Financial and JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old Point Financial 12.67% 6.03% 0.59% JPMorgan Chase & Co. 19.16% 10.85% 0.83%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.4% of Old Point Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.0% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares are held by institutional investors. 20.4% of Old Point Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Old Point Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. JPMorgan Chase & Co. pays an annual dividend of $3.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. JPMorgan Chase & Co. pays out 34.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Old Point Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and JPMorgan Chase & Co. has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Old Point Financial and JPMorgan Chase & Co., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Old Point Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A JPMorgan Chase & Co. 2 5 15 0 2.59

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus target price of $147.99, indicating a potential downside of 8.15%. Given JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe JPMorgan Chase & Co. is more favorable than Old Point Financial.

Summary

JPMorgan Chase & Co. beats Old Point Financial on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Old Point Financial Company Profile

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits. It also provides real estate construction and real estate mortgage loans, such as residential 1-4 family mortgages, commercial real estate loans, second mortgages, and equity lines of credit; and other loans, as well as cash management services. In addition, the company provides retirement planning, estate planning, financial planning, estate and trust administration, retirement plan administration, tax, and investment management services; and insurance products and wealth management services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 16 branches in the Hampton Roads localities of Chesapeake, Hampton, Isle of Wight County, Newport News, Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Williamsburg/James City County, and York County; a loan production office in Richmond, Virginia; and a mortgage loan origination office in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Hampton, Virginia.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co. operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services. The CIB segment provides investment banking products and services, including corporate strategy and structure advisory, and equity and debt markets capital-raising services, as well as loan origination and syndication; wholesale payments and cross-border financing; and cash securities and derivative instruments, risk management solutions, prime brokerage, and research. This segment also offers securities services, including custody, fund accounting and administration, and securities lending products for asset managers, insurance companies, and public and private investment funds. The CB segment provides financial solutions, including lending, investment banking, and asset management to small business, large and midsized corporations, local governments, and nonprofit clients; and commercial real estate banking services to investors, developers, and owners of multifamily, as well as to office, retail, industrial, and affordable housing properties. The AWM segment offers multi-asset investment management solutions across equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market funds to institutional clients and retail investors; and retirement products and services, brokerage, custody, trusts and estates, loans, mortgages, deposits, and investment management products. The company also provides ATM, online and mobile, and telephone banking services. JPMorgan Chase & Co. was founded in 1799 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

