Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) PT Raised to C$13.00

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) had its target price raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$5.00 to C$13.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 43.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FIL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Filo Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Haywood Securities lifted their target price on Filo Mining from C$8.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Filo Mining from C$4.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$5.75 price target on shares of Filo Mining in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Filo Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

Get Filo Mining alerts:

CVE:FIL opened at C$9.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.54. The company has a market cap of C$1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -53.79. Filo Mining has a 52-week low of C$1.60 and a 52-week high of C$10.00.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Filo Mining will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Filo Mining news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Patrick Yip sold 109,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.52, for a total transaction of C$824,614.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$112,755.

Filo Mining Company Profile

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Filo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.