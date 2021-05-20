Fernwood Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 409.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF stock opened at $30.64 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.62. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 12-month low of $30.23 and a 12-month high of $30.68.

