Fernwood Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,230 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,580 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank lifted its position in PayPal by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in PayPal by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in PayPal by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PayPal news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total transaction of $19,661,015.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,303,230.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 46,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.38, for a total value of $12,058,504.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,112,424.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 239,961 shares of company stock valued at $62,434,315. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $244.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $287.37 billion, a PE ratio of 92.31, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.02 and a 12 month high of $309.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $257.63 and a 200-day moving average of $241.61.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

