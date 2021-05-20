Fernwood Investment Management LLC Has $2.50 Million Stock Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 685.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,365 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,820,000 after purchasing an additional 12,056 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,149,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,846,000 after purchasing an additional 165,569 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 189.5% during the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 24,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 16,270 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 93,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,465,000 after purchasing an additional 30,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 825.7% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 69,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,776,000 after purchasing an additional 61,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $96.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 1,379.29 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.80 and a 12-month high of $171.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.42.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on PTON shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Peloton Interactive to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.52.

In other news, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total value of $3,376,443.61. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 32,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,876,957.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $11,067,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 495,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,793,934.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 635,168 shares of company stock worth $69,129,269 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

