Fernwood Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 49.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,363 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 55.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $282,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,278,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $26,218.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,665.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,603 shares of company stock valued at $5,386,945 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IRM stock opened at $42.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.57, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.53 and its 200 day moving average is $33.13. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $23.56 and a 12 month high of $43.76.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

