Fernwood Investment Management LLC Acquires 201 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,168 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up about 1.1% of Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $222.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $161.41 and a 1 year high of $231.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $223.65 and its 200-day moving average is $210.86.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.05.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

