Fernwood Investment Management LLC Acquires 19,424 Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,424 shares during the quarter. Relay Therapeutics accounts for approximately 2.4% of Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $6,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,053,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,412,000 after buying an additional 232,522 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 171,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,922,000 after buying an additional 91,354 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $4,619,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $664,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

RLAY opened at $30.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.50 and a 200-day moving average of $42.12. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.44 and a 1-year high of $64.37.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on RLAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Relay Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

In related news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 56,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $1,822,644.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,518.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

