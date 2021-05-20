Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $115.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $113.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FRT. Capital One Financial cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Compass Point cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.53.

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $112.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 48.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.39. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $118.50.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 7.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 325.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 132.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

