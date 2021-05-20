Fanhua (FANH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Fanhua had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $130.57 million during the quarter.

Get Fanhua alerts:

FANH opened at $13.41 on Thursday. Fanhua has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $22.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,339.66 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.59%.

About Fanhua

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Fanhua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanhua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.