Falcon Project (FNT) Price Tops $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded down 34% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 19th. One Falcon Project coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Falcon Project has traded 47.5% lower against the US dollar. Falcon Project has a market capitalization of $3.96 million and $55,041.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 32.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 37.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00065289 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $112.75 or 0.00304088 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 33.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.42 or 0.00173737 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 42.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 43% against the dollar and now trades at $318.40 or 0.00858710 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 42.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00030063 BTC.

Falcon Project Coin Profile

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Falcon Project is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus . The official website for Falcon Project is falconofficial.com

Buying and Selling Falcon Project

