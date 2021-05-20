Fairfax India (TSE:FIH.U) Price Target Increased to C$19.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Fairfax India (TSE:FIH.U) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$19.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Shares of FIH.U stock opened at C$12.29 on Wednesday. Fairfax India has a one year low of C$6.80 and a one year high of C$13.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$12.49 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.30, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.31.
About Fairfax India
