Fairfax India (TSE:FIH.U) Price Target Increased to C$19.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Fairfax India (TSE:FIH.U) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$19.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of FIH.U stock opened at C$12.29 on Wednesday. Fairfax India has a one year low of C$6.80 and a one year high of C$13.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$12.49 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.30, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.31.

About Fairfax India

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in investment activities in India. The company invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

