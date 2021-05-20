Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 26.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,039 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 0.5% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Facebook were worth $8,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB opened at $313.59 on Thursday. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.11 and a twelve month high of $331.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $309.16 and a 200-day moving average of $280.87. The stock has a market cap of $889.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.87.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total transaction of $5,281,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,082,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,941,977 shares of company stock valued at $575,411,465 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

