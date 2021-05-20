Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC grew its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 81.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 607,760 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 272,197 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 5.5% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $179,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.87.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $313.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $309.16 and a 200-day moving average of $280.87. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.11 and a 1-year high of $331.81. The company has a market cap of $889.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total value of $21,129,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,941,977 shares of company stock valued at $575,411,465. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.