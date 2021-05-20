F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,536 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FFIV. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 191.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on FFIV. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $207.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.00.

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $89,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,421,996.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.04, for a total transaction of $49,804.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,276.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,535 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,323 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

F5 Networks stock opened at $180.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.79 and a 12 month high of $216.15. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $645.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. F5 Networks’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

