F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Stake Cut by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co lessened its holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,116,369 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 77,706 shares during the quarter. F.N.B. makes up about 0.9% of First National Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. First National Trust Co owned about 0.35% of F.N.B. worth $14,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,369,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,514,000 after purchasing an additional 176,526 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in F.N.B. by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 116,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 13,045 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the fourth quarter worth $1,024,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 668,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after purchasing an additional 136,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

FNB opened at $13.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.04 and its 200-day moving average is $11.10. F.N.B. Co. has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $13.82.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $305.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. F.N.B.’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

FNB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

