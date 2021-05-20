Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Stock Price Up 6.9% Following Insider Buying Activity

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)’s stock price was up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $11.61 and last traded at $11.61. Approximately 55,380 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,425,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.86.

Specifically, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $221,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,279,193.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John C. Shoemaker bought 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,000 shares of company stock worth $2,487,750 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXTR shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Extreme Networks from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 2.13.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 114.29% and a negative net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 2.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 128,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Extreme Networks by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 14.7% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 16,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

