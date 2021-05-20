Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at Truist

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its price objective lifted by Truist from $137.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on EXR. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut Extra Space Storage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $149.08 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised Extra Space Storage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $131.92.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $144.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.87. The company has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $85.88 and a 12-month high of $149.43.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.78 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total transaction of $47,942.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,701.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $12,410,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 96,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,146,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,941 shares of company stock valued at $20,517,645. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

