Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Parnassus Investments CA

Parnassus Investments CA decreased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 772,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 127,399 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments CA owned about 0.46% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $83,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EXPD shares. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

In related news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $7,372,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,542,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert R. Wright sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $533,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,959,634.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,538 shares of company stock worth $12,019,446. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPD traded up $1.54 on Thursday, reaching $120.85. The stock had a trading volume of 8,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,925. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.23 and a 200 day moving average of $98.37. The stock has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 0.75. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.09 and a 12-month high of $122.57.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is 30.14%.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

